A federal appeals court ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to transfer a Tufts University student from Turkey, who is being held in a Louisiana immigration detention facility after engaging in pro-Palestinian advocacy, to be sent to Vermont for a judge to decide whether to release her on bail.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request by President Donald Trump's administration to pause a judge's order requiring it to transfer Rumeysa Ozturk to Vermont and directed the government to move her within a week.