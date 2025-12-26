WATCH TV LIVE

Venezuelans Jailed in El Salvador Challenge US Deportation

Friday, 26 December 2025 07:07 PM EST

A group of Venezuelans who were sent to a maximum-security El ⁠Salvador prison from the U.S. and then returned to Venezuela called on Friday for the United States to comply with a ruling that would allow them to challenge their deportation in U.S. courts.

U.S. Judge James Boasberg ruled this ‍week that President Donald Trump's administration must urgently arrange for ‍the return of the hundreds of Venezuelans who were deported to El Salvador, saying their expulsion violated their ⁠due process rights and that they have the right to challenge their deportation in court.

Under the ruling, the Trump administration must present a plan ​to allow their return within two weeks.

"The court ruling now orders that we be granted the opportunity for a fair hearing in accordance with the law ‍in the United States," Ysqueibel Penaloza, a former detainee, said on behalf of some ⁠252 former prisoners.

"We call on the governments of the United States and El Salvador to fully comply with the court order. We demand that the authorities of that country create the conditions that will allow us to ⁠participate in the hearing."

Penaloza asked ​for national and international ⁠help in their defense, without specifying what help they needed.

The Venezuelans were sent to El ‍Salvador from the U.S. in March after Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act — a little-used ‌wartime law — to deport people classified as members of the Tren de Aragua gang, without carrying out hearings or usual migration procedures.

Many lawyers and family ⁠members ​denied the men in ‍question had any links to gangs and said they were often left in the dark about the location of the detainees.

The ‍deportations drew strong criticism from human rights groups and spawned a legal battle with the Trump administration. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


