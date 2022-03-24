Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela Quitting Early to Work for Lobbying Firm

Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, on Thursday confirmed his resignation from Congress in the coming weeks to work for a law and lobbying firm, The Texas Tribune is reporting.

The Tribune report came after a tweet from Punchbowl News Managing Editor Heather Caygle that said Vela would be leaving early to work for Akin Gump. The Tribune said Akin Gump is a prominent law and lobbying firm.

Roll Call reported that Vela, who represents Texas’ 14th District along the Mexican border, had announced last year that he would not seek reelection.

Vela serves as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. His wife, Rose Vela, was named director of the Commission on White House Fellowships.