Poll: Vance Takes Slight Lead Over Ryan in Ohio Senate Race

The latest USA Today/Suffolk University Poll shows Republican nominee J.D. Vance slightly leading his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

Vance is ahead of Ryan by two percentage points, 47% to 45%. It’s consistent with the current two-point margin visible in the RealClearPolitics average of polls taken in the race so far.

Nearly half of Ohio respondents, 48%, said they want their November midterm vote to change the country's direction. Meanwhile, only 24% said they wanted their vote to support President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Part of that is because Biden maintains a whopping 56% disapproval rating, with only 39% approving of his performance. A month ago, the president’s disapproval was at 53%, and his approval was at 42%.

“In our September poll, Vance had not solidified Republican support, coming off a hard-fought Republican primary that Vance had won with just 32% of the vote,” said Suffolk University Political Research Center head David Paleologos. “In this poll, he has improved among core Republican demographics like white voters and men.”

A plurality of voters, 44%, listed the economy and inflation as their top concerns. However, abortion was still an important issue for nearly half, 49%, of respondents. Another 21% even considered it the most critical issue.

The news comes in the backdrop of Vance and Ryan’s final debate on Monday, which will feature the two clashing at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time through NBC’s WFMJ-TV 21.

USA Today and Suffolk University’s survey of 500 likely voters was conducted through landline and cell phones from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15. It has a +/- 4.4 percentage-point margin of sampling error.