WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: vance | iran | islamabad

Vance to Lead US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Saturday

Vance to Lead US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Saturday
(AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 April 2026 10:34 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S. delegation in the first round of talks with Iran set for Saturday in Islamabad, the White House said, as Washington seeks to build on a fragile ceasefire.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Vance will head the negotiating team alongside envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to The Times of Israel.

The talks are expected to begin Saturday in Pakistan’s capital and will focus on turning a temporary truce into a more durable framework, Leavitt said, according to ABC News.

U.S. officials told ABC News the talks could begin as “proximity talks,” with American and Iranian delegations in the same location but communicating through intermediaries, though direct engagement remains possible.

Iran has pushed for Vance to take a leading role and has expressed skepticism about other U.S. negotiators, accusing Witkoff and Kushner of misrepresenting its positions, according to The Times of Israel.

The diplomatic effort comes amid lingering tensions over the scope of the ceasefire, including disputes tied to Israeli military activity in the region and ongoing disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program, ABC News reported.

Vance said this week that there had been a “legitimate misunderstanding” about the terms of the truce and warned Iran that it would be making a mistake if it walked away from negotiations, according to ABC News.

The Islamabad talks are being facilitated in part by Pakistan as both sides test whether the current pause in fighting can open the door to broader agreements on uranium enrichment and regional security, U.S. officials told ABC News.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
ice President JD Vance will lead the U.S. delegation in the first round of talks with Iran set for Saturday in Islamabad, the White House said, as Washington seeks to build on a fragile ceasefire.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Vance will head the...
vance, iran, islamabad
260
2026-34-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 10:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved