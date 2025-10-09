JD Vance: Schumer's Shutdown Comment 'Vile'

Vice President JD Vance slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for expressing a "vile sentiment" when he said "every day" of the government shutdown "gets better" for Democrats.

Vance took to social media Thursday morning to share a Punchbowl News story in which Schumer was quoted as saying, "Every day gets better for us."

"Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country," Vance wrote on X.

Senate Republicans, who have tried to pass a clean continuing resolution, or CR, to end the federal shutdown, also attacked Schumer for his comment.

"While 'every day gets better' for Senator Schumer's political career in his shutdown, every American's life gets worse. It's time for Democrats to put country over party and end this shutdown," Senate Republicans posted on X.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., whose members had passed the CR rejected by Senate Democrats, also blasted Schumer for his "every day" comment.

"Yesterday, Chuck Schumer — the engineer of the painful shutdown — told Punchbowl the following. Incredible," Johnson posted on X.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went as far as to say Schumer's comment was "disgusting."

"While federal workers stress over missed paychecks, military families turn to food pantries, and airports around the country face delays — Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are bragging that 'every day gets better' for them," Leavitt posted on X. "What a disgusting and revealing statement. Democrats are gleeful about inflicting pain on the American people."

White House communications director Steven Cheung added "craven" to Vance's and Leavitt's descriptions of Schumer's comment.

"Chuck Schumer is admitting the Democrat Shutdown — where they are hurting everyday Americans — is a positive thing. Every Democrat should be asked if they agree with Schumer. Vile. Craven. Disgusting," Cheung posted on X.

Not all GOP condemnation of Schumer's shutdown stance came on social media. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., criticized the minority leader while appearing on Newsmax.

"I would expect at the end of the day, Chuck Schumer, whatever happens among Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer will still vote against it," Lankford said on "Wake Up America."

"He has dug in and is trying to be able to appease a very far left progressive base that has been after him because he's not been fighting enough against Trump. They're getting better for you politically, while they're getting worse for the members of our military."

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., used his appearance on "Wake Up America" to issue a stinging rebuke of Schumer and Democrats over the ongoing government shutdown.

"Chuck Schumer last night told reporters that the shutdown is going really well for Democrats, but how foolish of a statement to make like that when our troops are going to start missing paychecks on Oct. 15, just a few days away from now?" Banks said.