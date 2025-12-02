VP Vance: We're Fixing 'What Joe Biden Broke'

Vice President JD Vance slammed Democrats on Tuesday for what he called a manufactured "affordability crisis," telling President Donald Trump's Cabinet that the administration is steadily undoing the economic damage left behind by former President Joe Biden.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting carried live on Newsmax, Vance said Democrats are now campaigning on a problem they themselves created — and one the Trump-Vance administration is already reversing.

"It is absurd that Democrats talk about an affordability crisis that they created," Vance said. "The people around this table work every single day to address it."

Vance pointed to a stark contrast in household finances under the two administrations.

"The most important statistic," he said, "is that under the Biden administration, the average American family lost over $3,000 of household income. Under the first 10 months of this Trump administration, they have gained over $1,000."

"That says very clearly," he continued, "that we are fixing the problem that Joe Biden and the Democrats created."

Vance argued that every major affordability issue facing American families today can be tied directly to decisions made during the Biden presidency.

-Housing: "Why did homes get so unaffordable? Because we had 20 million illegal aliens in this country taking homes that ought, by right, to go to American citizens."

-Taxes: "Why did tax bills get so unaffordable? Because Democrats were raising taxes, while congressional Republicans — under the president's leadership — are now cutting taxes."

-Food prices: "Why did food get so expensive? Because we printed trillions of dollars and threw it into green scams that made our agricultural economy suffer."

Vance praised the Trump administration for making "incredible progress" on all fronts, but stressed that reversing four years of Biden-era policy cannot happen overnight.

"It would be preposterous to fix every problem caused over the last four years in just 10 months," he said. "I think we've done incredibly good."

He added, "What I really think this season represents for me, and I think for the entire administration, is that we have now done incredible work to fix what Joe Biden broke."

Vance said the administration has laid the foundation for a powerful economic turnaround in the year ahead.

"I think the next year in American growth and American prosperity could be the best year that we've had," he said, calling the United States "the greatest country in the world."

He also had a direct message for Democrats:

"If they want to talk about affordability, they ought to look in the mirror. We are fixing what they broke. We're proud to do it. It's the job we were elected to do."