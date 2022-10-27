Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'Open the Oil Fields and Close the Border'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, joined Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., on Newsmax Thursday to highlight critical issues going into the Nov. 8 midterm elections, including gas prices, crime and the southern border.

"We keep hearing over and over again from all our constituents, whether or not they're small business owners, working families, parents — they want him [President Joe Biden] to open the oil fields and to close the border," Van Duyne emphasized. "It is not hard."

Van Duyne, seeking reelection for Texas' 24th Congressional District against Democrat Jan McDowell, told "Prime News" that the Biden administration has been defined by "increases in fentanyl deaths, increases in crime in our streets," and a disrupted economy.

"Look, I represent an area in North Texas ... we've got a lot of working families here. We've got a lot of suburban families. And they are concerned about the future of their kids," she proclaimed.

Meanwhile, Mullin focused on inflation as the primary issue in the upcoming election, commenting that on his campaign for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma, he has been "all over the state" and heard the same concerns.

"Average household income in Oklahoma is only $40,000 a year. And you're seeing energy costs costing these families up by $7,000 more this year than it was before Biden took office. It's a huge hit for all of us," he stated, adding that the blowback could lead to "a big red wave."

"I think we're going to win 35 plus seats, not 25, 35 plus seats in the House, and I think in the Senate we walk away with between 53 and 54 seats," the congressman predicted.

Polls show a Republican surge going into the midterm elections, with a FiveThirtyEight average putting the GOP up 0.6 percentage points, 45.6% to 45%.

Last month, the same generic ballot average had Democrats up 45.3% to 43.9%.

