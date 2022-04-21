Rep. Van Drew Rips Appeal of Mask Mandate Decision

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., is blasting the Biden administration’s decision to appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit.

"The Biden Administration appealing this decision by a federal judge is yet another example of this administration continuing to govern by its own rules, rather than our country’s founding principles," Van Drew said in a statement released by his office.

"Our country depends on the government maintaining a separation of powers, and the will to overturn a court decision labeling President [Joe] Biden’s mask mandates unconstitutional lends to the fact that this administration does not abide by the Constitution."

Van Drew said the Biden administration instead should focus on the border crisis.

"Over 7,000 illegal immigrant encounters each day in March — this administration is more concerned with enforcing unscientific mask mandates on Americans than ensuring our country’s borders are protected," he said.

"The American people do not want endless mandates. They do not want to live in an autocracy. The American people want the federal government to protect and uphold their fundamental rights and freedoms, which this administration continually fails to do."

His comments came Wednesday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision.

The Associated Press noted that the CDC said Wednesday that it is the agency’s "continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”