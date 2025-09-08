WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: vaccine

US Family Physician Group Recommends COVID-19 Vaccines, Contrasting Federal Policy

Monday, 08 September 2025 05:21 PM EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The American Academy of Family Physicians said on Monday that it recommends all adults over the age of 18, children and pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccines, a contrast to the U.S. government's narrowed approvals for the shots.

Its suggested immunizations for COVID are in line with the pediatric physician's group, The American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendations from last month.

They contrast with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which two weeks ago approved the updated vaccines for people with health conditions and all people aged 65 and older.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said in May the U.S. no longer recommends routine COVID-19 shots for healthy kids and pregnant women, prompting medical organizations and several states to formulate their own vaccine recommendations.

Previously, all Americans had access to the shots.

The AAFP recommends all children aged six to 18 months be vaccinated against COVID-19 and employs a risk-based single dose approach for children and teens between two and 18 years old.

It also said vaccinations are especially important for people aged 65 or older, those at risk for severe COVID-19 infection, and those who have never received a shot.

"History shows us that vaccines have eradicated diseases that were disabling and deadly in the past, and we can keep it that way, if we continue to vaccinate," said Margot Savoy, chief medical officer of the AAFP, adding the group "stands with our members and public health partners to promote vaccine confidence and uptake."

The AAFP also gave recommendations for vaccinations against respiratory syncytial virus and influenza, which were in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The American Academy of Family Physicians said on Monday that it recommends all adults over the age of 18, children and pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccines, a contrast to the U.S. government's narrowed approvals for the shots.Its suggested...
vaccine
284
2025-21-08
Monday, 08 September 2025 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved