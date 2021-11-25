Nearly 200 State Lawmakers Tell Biden to Put Immediate Halt to Mandate

A group of nearly 200 state legislators from 30 states on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding he rescind his vaccine mandates, calling them "unconstitutional."

The letter, obtained by Newsmax, is written by Rep. Stewart Jones, R-S.C., Rep. Tatum Lee, R-Kansas, and Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-S.C.

Jones said that "as State legislators, we took oaths to defend the Constitution of our state and of our country. We are thankful to live in the freest country in the world and we intend to keep it that way."

The lawmakers said: "We demand that Biden and the federal government leave people alone," adding, "we cannot and will not stand by while Americans are being forced to choose between a jab and a job. No one should be forced to take a COVID vaccine against their will. And no President has the power to require that American citizens undergo a medical procedure of his whim."

Calling Biden's action a "brazen assault on our freedom," they "demand [Biden] immediately cease and desist all efforts to mandate the COVID vaccination."

The letter says the lawmakers hold Biden's "vaccination mandate as void" and that they "put you on notice that the States are reinserting themselves between the federal government and the People of the United States in order to defend the freedoms and jobs of all Americans."

They say they will "use every lawful means at our disposal to obstruct, frustrate, and reject your illegal mandate.”

Lee said that "Liberty is at stake. We are living on the cusp of tyranny and we must, as the States united, reign in the power of the federal government by the constitutional authority we have as stated in the 10th Amendment.

"The States give the federal government their power, not the other way around," she added. "We will not be mocked, nor will we be defeated. The cost to lose is much too great. Today, we stand as the 57th Signer and we pledge our lives, fortunes and honor against every unconstitutional edict. Today we fight."

Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate currently is on hold after being blocked by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The administration this week asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling and allow the mandate for all employees of companies of 100 or more employees to move forward.

Biden has also mandated all federal employees, including members of the military, be vaccinated.

More signatures are being sought, and as they are obtained a second letter will be sent, according to a press release sent to Newsmax from Jones and Lee.

The group has an online petition that can be signed by individuals at TentherStates.com. Legislators who want to sign the petition can email stewart@votestew.com or text 803-250-1135.