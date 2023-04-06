'Vaccine Injury' Prevalence Spurred GOP Sen. Johnson to Run Again

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is saying he was so moved against the left's crusade to label vaccine hesitancy as disinformation it led him to run again for Senate.

"One of the main reasons I ran again is nobody else is advocating for the vaccine injury," Johnson told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, according to The Hill.

"These vaccine injuries are real. They're serious. They're not all that rare."

Johnson narrowly won reelection in a Rust Belt/Blue Wall state of Wisconsin, defeating progressive Mandela Barnes in the 2022 midterms by just 25,000 votes.

Johnson has frequently pointed to the warnings posted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VARS), which the Biden administration has frequently sought to discredit as a non-vetted report of individual cases of vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 shots the Biden administration had once pushed as mandatory for federal workers and military members.

Democrats expanded what was a tiebreaking majority in the onetime 50-50 Senate, adding a pair of seats this past November to hold the committee gavels in the Senate as of this January.

"Unfortunately, I'm not chairman of a committee where I have subpoena power, so it's more difficult for me to compel testimony," Johnson lamented to Bartiromo, adding he wants to "uncover and expose the truth."

"That's what I'm going to be focusing on because I think I can get a fair amount of information, uncover and expose the truth, at least with the results to vaccine injuries," Johnson concluded.