CBS Poll: 29 Percent of Republicans Will Not Get Vaccinated

Nearly 30% of Republicans say they are not planning to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

A CBS News-YouGov poll found 29% of Republicans do not plan to be vaccinated, while 52% are either fully or partially vaccinated, with 6% planning to be vaccinated and 6% remaining undecided.

Democrats, however, are 77% either fully or partially vaccinated, while 12% plan to be vaccinated, 6% are undecided, with approximately 5% of Democrats saying they do not plan to be vaccinated at all.

When questioned about a mandated by employers, nearly 80% of Democrats polled said yes, compared with 39% of Republicans.

Among those in the poll who said they would not get vaccinated or are still undecided, the most people — 50% — said they felt the vaccine had not been thoroughly tested or they were waiting to see what would happen with the vaccine.

The poll comes as data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 64% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated.

Of those polled, 11% said they believe because they have had COVID-19, they are now immune from the virus.

Forty percent said they did not trust the government, while 30% said they did not trust science or drug companies.

The government is still pushing people to get vaccinated, still others oppose mandates. According to USA Today, legislation that would make it illegal to mandate a vaccine have been introduced by lawmakers in over 40 states.

One such example is an Ohio lawmaker who introduced in April the "Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act," which would protect individuals from being discriminated against if they chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has come out against the bill.

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted between June 8-10 among a nationally representative sample of 2,037 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.