×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | vaccination | republicans | covid-19

CBS Poll: 29 Percent of Republicans Will Not Get Vaccinated

surgeon general jerome adams smiles and gives a thumbs up after taking his first shot of the modern vaccine
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 13 June 2021 06:49 PM

Nearly 30% of Republicans say they are not planning to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

A CBS News-YouGov poll found 29% of Republicans do not plan to be vaccinated, while 52% are either fully or partially vaccinated, with 6% planning to be vaccinated and 6% remaining undecided.

Democrats, however, are 77% either fully or partially vaccinated, while 12% plan to be vaccinated, 6% are undecided, with approximately 5% of Democrats saying they do not plan to be vaccinated at all.

When questioned about a mandated by employers, nearly 80% of Democrats polled said yes, compared with 39% of Republicans. 

Among those in the poll who said they would not get vaccinated or are still undecided, the most people — 50% — said they felt the vaccine had not been thoroughly tested or they were waiting to see what would happen with the vaccine. 

The poll comes as data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 64% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated.

Of those polled, 11% said they believe because they have had COVID-19, they are now immune from the virus.

Forty percent said they did not trust the government, while 30% said they did not trust science or drug companies.

The government is still pushing people to get vaccinated, still others oppose mandates. According to USA Today, legislation that would make it illegal to mandate a vaccine have been introduced by lawmakers in over 40 states.

One such example is an Ohio lawmaker who introduced in April the "Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act," which would protect individuals from being discriminated against if they chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has come out against the bill.

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted between June 8-10 among a nationally representative sample of 2,037 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Nearly 30% of Republicans say they are not planning to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.
vaccination, republicans, covid-19, immunity, vaccine passports, pandemic, restrictions
324
2021-49-13
Sunday, 13 June 2021 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved