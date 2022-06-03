Texas Speaker Announces Legislative Panel to Probe Uvalde Shooting

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Friday announced the formation of a legislative committee to investigate the recent shooting in Uvalde.

"The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage," Phelan, a Republican, said in a statement, according to KSAT.

"Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps, but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure.

"I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the state of Texas."

The panel will have three members, led by state Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican attorney; along with Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat and former prosecutor who is vice-chair; and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman; all of whom have "decades of experience in civil and criminal litigation matters," according to Phelan.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week called on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Phelan to convene a special legislative committee in response to the shooting.

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," Abbott wrote in a letter to Patrick and Phelan, according to The Hill.

"As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee. I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support."