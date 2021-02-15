Utah GOP Members Circulate Petition to Censure Romney for Trump Vote

Utah Republicans have used social media to circulate a petition to censure Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in last week's Senate impeachment trial.

The petition accuses Romney of failing "to represent the average conservative Utah Republican voter" and of having "misrepresented himself as a Republican," per The Hill.

"Senator Willard Mitt Romney has prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform," said the petition, first reported by The Salt Lake Tribune.

There was no indication who had promoted the censure or how many people had signed the petition, which was made with Google Docs.

The petition noted the Utah Republican Party "failed to issue a censure" against Romney. Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown told the Tribune he was aware of the petition but had not seen it.

"I've been saying the best censure occurs at the ballot box," Brown said.

Romney, who will be up for re-election in 2024, joined six other Republican senators in voting to convict Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. The former president, however, was acquitted after the Senate failed to reach the required two-thirds majority.

The petition accused Romney of having "embarrassed the State of Utah" with his guilty vote against Trump on one article of impeachment during last year's Senate trial, in which he became the first U.S. senator in history to vote to convict a president of his own party.

With his vote last Saturday, Romney violated Trump's '1st, 4th, 5th and 14th Amendment Rights," according to the petition.

"Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney has condoned false and misleading statements that have led the 117th Congress of the United States to further conduct an illegal and unconstitutional 2nd Impeachment proceeding against President Donald J.Trump," it continued.

After Trump's first impeachment trial, the Utah Republican Party Central Committee issued a resolution supporting the then president instead of offering a motion against Romney. Now, Brown said the committee had more important issues to address and was not expected to meet until June.

The Louisiana Republican Party censured Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and several county-level GOP parties censured Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., for their guilty votes.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., was expected to be the subject of a censure vote Monday by the North Carolina Republican Party for his vote to convict Trump.