Utah Gun Homicides Rise; Handguns Used Most Often

Gun homicides are climbing in Utah, with most killings carried out using handguns, even as suicides remain the leading cause of firearm deaths statewide.

Utah averages 70 gun homicides a year, with another 100 residents wounded in assaults involving guns. Three-quarters of homicides in the state involve a gun.

State data show that nearly 61% of Utah homicides from 2014 to 2018 were committed with guns. Handguns dominate, appearing in more than 77% of these deaths.

The impact cuts across communities. Hispanics suffer a gun homicide rate of 3.8 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 1.5 among white Utah citizens. Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander residents face a rate of 3.0. Rates for Black and Native American residents are too low to report in recent years.

Domestic violence adds to the toll. Each year, fewer than 10 women in Utah are fatally shot by intimate partners, but in two-thirds of those cases, a gun is the weapon used.

Children and teens are also vulnerable. About 37 people die from guns annually in Utah, and 35% of those deaths are homicides. Guns are now the second-leading cause of death for ages 1 to 19 in the state.

Despite the rise in killings, suicides remain Utah's largest share of gun deaths. More than 80% of gun fatalities in the state are suicides, compared with 56% nationwide.

The economic cost is steep. Gun violence drains $5.5 billion a year from Utah's economy, or $1,703 per resident. Taxpayers directly cover about $50 million.

Officials say storage practices play a role. Most guns linked to deaths were kept loaded and unlocked. Under Utah's safe harbor law, owners can temporarily store guns with law enforcement if someone at home poses a risk.

President Donald Trump previously called for stronger mental health resources while defending gun rights.

Utah health leaders argue that prevention depends on secure storage, community programs, and quick access to crisis support.