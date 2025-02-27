WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: usps | donald trump | takeover | postmaster general

Postmaster General to USPS: Ignore Trump Takeover Rumors

Thursday, 27 February 2025 06:15 PM EST

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told employees to ignore rumors and reports that President Donald Trump could unilaterally seize control of the Postal Service.

DeJoy told the Postal Service's 640,000 employees in a video seen by Reuters on Thursday that the agency was created by a federal law.

"Laws can be changed. The president and the members of Congress and designated officials work together to decide whether any change is required in the structure of our organization within the federal government," DeJoy said. "I'm asking you to stay focused on the job at hand. Don't get distracted by news articles or speculation or rumors."

