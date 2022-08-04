Five Ways China Is Hitting Taiwan Back After Pelosi Visit

Tensions were seemingly running high between China and the island of Taiwan long before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made an official visit to Taiwan this week, while also hitting various locales and meeting governmental leaders throughout Asia.

However, Pelosi's trip might have exacerbated the differences among China, Taiwan, and the Western superpowers that have pledged support to Taiwan over the last 50-plus years.

Put another way, Pelosi's presence on Taiwan soil, whether intentional or not, has put a public face on the China-Taiwan rivalry.

Here's five ways in which China has retaliated against Taiwan:

Import Bans

On Wednesday, or shortly after Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic Party delegation touched down in Taiwan, China placed trade restrictions against Taiwan, banning crucial imports such as citrus and fish.

China also halted the exporting of sand, a key construction material for Taiwan.

According to Bloomberg, China's various bans could affect as many as 100 Taiwanese companies, while accounting for approximately $328.3 billion in the bilateral trade exchange.

The Summons of a U.S. Ambassador

Citing a Wednesday release from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns attended an "emergency meeting" in Beijing to discuss "stern representations and strong protests" about Speaker Pelosi's stop in Taiwan.

The release characterized Pelosi's trip as "a deliberate provocation and a playing with fire" that violated the One China policy.

The press release also accused the U.S. of omitting phrases like "Taiwan is a part of China" from its State Department website, and including Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific strategy.

Military Drills

News broke on Thursday of China launching missiles throughout the waters of the Taiwan Strait, and deploying planes and warships in the area.

And over the next week, the Chinese People's Liberty Army has plans of executing live-fire military drills — both by air and sea — around Taiwan, "effectively creating a blockade around the island," according to The Hill.

Drones

Regarding other air exercises from Thursday, Reuters reports that a pair of Chinese drones twice flew through a restricted area over Taiwan's Kinmen Islands.

The main island of Taiwan has a number of smaller islands and islets in the East and South China Seas; the Kinmen Islands are "heavily fortified," according to The Hill.

Also, Taiwanese officials speculate the Chinese flyovers were primarily intelligence-gathering missions.

Cyber Attacks

Before Pelosi's delegation reached the island, the office of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was hit by cyber attacks.

Tsai's office said they encountered denial-of-service attacks (DDoS), which are generally designed to overwhelm computer systems.

Taiwan's foreign and defense ministries — along with the island's largest airport — were also reportedly the subject of cyber attacks.

Citing other reporting, television screens in Taiwanese 7-Eleven convenience stores were flashing signs that read, "Warmonger Pelosi get out of Taiwan."

In January, or roughly a month before the Ukraine-Russia war began, the Ukrainian government incurred similar cyber attacks to its computer systems. Ukrainian officials believe the Kremlin was involved in the various attacks.