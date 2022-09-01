Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Lawmakers Likely to Block China Purchase of N.D. Farmland

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., remains optimistic Republicans and Democrats will come together to reject a Chinese-connected conglomerate (Fufeng USA) from purchasing 370 acres of North Dakota farmland, as the first step to reportedly building a $700 million animal feed manufacturing facility — 12 miles from a high-level base for the United States Air Force (Grand Forks Air Force Base).

"My sense ... it's not going to happen," Cramer told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

The North Dakota senator's rationale: The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) will hopefully realize it's not feasible to have a Chinese-allied company — especially whose owner is "active" with China's Communist Party, says Cramer — operating so close to America's strategic military interests.

In the meantime, Cramer says North Dakotans are anxious about the status of China's proposed project for an animal feed component manufacturing plant.

"Our constituents are very concerned. They've sounded the alarm in the community of Grand Forks. They've signed petitions" to stop the development plans, says Cramer.

"[The Chinese] already have a significant amount of the meat-processing market" in the world, says Cramer, while adding that Chinese business interests have also commandeered large stakes of other markets (pharmaceuticals and personal protection equipment), along with controlling 75% of the solar panel market.

"China has a lock on a lot of supply chains," laments Cramer.

As such, Cramer reiterates the urgency for American political leaders to take swift and decisive action against foreign countries buying major swaths of natural-resource land in the U.S.

"You have to figure [the Chinese] are up to something" with the $700 million proposed project, says Cramer. "There's been a lot of [odd purchases] in the last few years. The China of 10 years ago, 15 years ago, 20 years ago, is very much different from the China of today."

