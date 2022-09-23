Poll: Nearly 7 in 10 US Voters Feel Less Safe During Biden Presidency

A new Trafalgar Group survey reveals that nearly 7 in 10 American voters feel less safe today than two years ago — a timeline covering the presidencies of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden — including roughly 45% of respondents who identify as Democrats.

For the Trafalgar poll, which chronicled the answers of 1,079 respondents and features a margin-of-error rate of 2.9 percentage points, 67.9% expressed a greater concern for their personal safety in the present, compared to 2020.

The breakdown of "yes" votes includes 86.8% as Republicans, 64.1% with independents, and 44.9% among Democrats.

Among the 27.1% of respondents who feel safer today, compared to 24 months ago, the breakdown entailed 47.8% Democrats and 9.8% of Republican voters.

A large portion of the 2020 calendar year involved American cities experiencing some form of residential or commercial lockdown, specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As noted by Trafalgar: The majority of men and women surveyed — covering all age groups and racial classifications — generally report feeling unsafe today.

The numbers were even more pronounced among the 18-24 demographic, with 90.9% saying they felt safer in America two years ago.

From a racial perspective, the highest concentration of those feeling less safe than two years ago includes: 70% of Asian Americans, 68.4% of whites, 64.7% of Hispanic Americans, and 58.1% of Black Americans.

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, an organization of police chiefs representing the largest cities in the U.S. and Canada, reported robberies have increased by more than 13% this year (6,963 thefts), and aggravated assaults have increased by nearly 3% this year (3,975 reported incidents), compared to 2021.

According to FBI aggregated crime data from 2020, crime has substantially increased, topping out at 385.5 crimes committed per 100,000 people.

That total compares to the aggregated crime figures of 2010, which totalled 404.5 crimes per 100,000 people.