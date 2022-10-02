×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | ukraine | russia | annexation

US Vows 'Severe Costs' for Anyone Supporting Russia's Ukraine Annexations

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Sunday, 02 October 2022 09:10 PM EDT

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukraine's president, on Sunday that any individual or entity that is supporting Russia's annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions will face "severe" costs.

According to a statement from the White House, Sullivan and Yermak met in Istanbul on Sunday, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's annexations of four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

"Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He conveyed that the United States and its allies and partners will not be deterred by Russia's flagrant violations of international law, including the United Nations Charter, and will impose severe costs on any individual, entity or country that provides support to Russia's purported annexation," the statement reads.

Russia's annexation comes eight months into the war between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. has said that it will never recognize any of these annexed areas as Russian territory.

Sullivan and Yermak also reviewed the ongoing situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which remains occupied by Russian forces, and efforts brokered by the UN to export food from Ukrainian ports. According to the White House's statement, "Mr. Sullivan emphasized the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their sovereignty and democracy, including via the $12 billion in additional assistance that President Biden recently signed into law."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukraine's president, on Sunday that any individual or entity that is supporting Russia's annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions will face "severe" costs.
us, ukraine, russia, annexation
233
2022-10-02
Sunday, 02 October 2022 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved