US Canceled Meeting With Taiwan as China Trade Talks Loomed

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:57 AM EDT

The U.S. canceled a meeting with Taiwan's defense minister in June, highlighting concern that President Donald Trump is wary of supporting the island in ways that could harm U.S. relations with China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Taiwan's Wellington Koo had planned to visit the Washington area for defense talks with Elbridge Colby, U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, but the U.S. called off the meeting at the last minute, the FT reported, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The White House, Pentagon, and Taiwan's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
