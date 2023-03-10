×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | mexico | border | drugs | cartel | biden | fentanyl

Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Policies Have 'Erased' US-Mexico Border

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 03:03 PM EST

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said that he doesn't have much empathy for the Mexican drug cartel that supposedly wrote an apology letter after kidnapping four Americans and killing two of them earlier this week.

The Texas Republican also had harsh words for the Biden administration — specifically President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — for essentially putting four American travelers in the position of being abducted by violent criminals.

"We're dealing with an open border ... by the policies of this president. Basically turning our border, of the United States of America, to the drug cartels," Babin told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

During his interview, Babin lamented how the chaos at the United States-Mexico border has resulted in a "lot of dead people," whether it's the 100,000 American deaths from fentanyl poisoning, or the many deaths involving illegal migrants trying to enter into America through dangerous or treacherous ports.

The White House's inaction "has forced the state of Texas to deal with" the border crisis, said Babin. "The Biden administration is the best friend to the cartels. And I'm saying this right now ... it's time to designate these cartels as foreign terrorist organizations." 

Babin then added the U.S. military "needs authorization to use force" against the cartels.

"It's obvious the Mexican government is powerless to stop them, or they're [working] with them," said Babin, while adding the southern border has "become a narco-state. It's out of control. Americans are dying."

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45, and this problem has only gotten worse under Biden's watch, said Babin.

Babin took offense when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently said the fentanyl problem in America fell to "record lows" under the Biden administration.

Since October, Babin countered, Border Patrol officials and other government agencies have seized approximately 12,000 pounds of fentanyl along the southern border. 

"I don't know what planet she lives on," said Babin of Jean-Pierre. 

Earlier in the interview, Babin reasoned that many of the problems at the southern border "could be taken care of in a matter of days, if [the White House] would reinstitute the policies that were developed under the Trump administration" — such as the Migrant Protection Protocols, Title 42, "Remain in Mexico," and Safe Third Country programs.

America "has many convicted criminals who are inside this country. ... Our border has been erased," said Babin. "And this [crisis] will take down the greatest country on earth if we don't do something about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said he doesn't have much empathy for the Mexican drug cartel that supposedly wrote an apology letter after kidnapping four Americans and killing two of them earlier this week. The Texas Republican also isn't happy with the Biden administration ...
us, mexico, border, drugs, cartel, biden, fentanyl
474
2023-03-10
Friday, 10 March 2023 03:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved