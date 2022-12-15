Ken Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Biden WH Border Neglect a 'Disaster'

The Newsmax TV roundtable of Ken Cuccinelli, former acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, Jon Anfinsen, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, and Lt. Chris Olivarez of Texas Public Safety, were all in agreement about the perils that await the nation next week, after Title 42 — a Trump-era health order which prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the United States-Mexico border, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — officially expires.

Cuccinelli, Anfinsen and Olivarez project 15,000 to 20,000 migrants illegally crossing the southern border every day in a post-Title 42 world.

The trio also didn't put much stock into the Department of Homeland Security's claims of the Biden White House "inheriting a broken" immigration system — a thinly veiled, but also misguided shot at former President Donald Trump's border policies, said Olivarez.

"We know for a fact [that Biden's open-border policy] is not manageable," Olivarez told "Spicer & Co." on Thursday evening, while adding that Border Patrol officials during the Trump administration encountered the lowest number of border crossings in decades, and recorded the highest number of enforcement actions.

Aside from proper daily enforcement of illegal crossings, Olivarez said the Trump administration relied on Title 42 and the "Remain in Mexico" policy to curb any potential migrant overflows.

However, Olivarez noted the new administration has declined to follow up on Trump's successful initiatives.

Since taking over the White House in January 2021, President Joe Biden has refused to prioritize the migrant overflow, Anfinsen said. As such, it rings hollow when Homeland Security officials point the blame elsewhere.

"The only thing [the Biden White House has] managed to do is bring millions of people illegally into this country," said Anfinsen.

Cuccinelli went a step further in his assessment of the White House's supposed inaction.

"This is two years of consistency," lamented Cuccinelli. "We all look at [the migrant overflow] as a disaster, but the Biden administration looks at it as, 'Yes, check.' ... This is what an open border looks like."

Cuccinelli added that Title 42's expiration should be viewed as a "crisis of national security" by American officials, since it'll likely lead to more lethal drugs pouring into the country, along with increased incidents of human trafficking.

"Fentanyl-related deaths are spiraling" in America, said Cuccinelli, while adding the Mexican drug cartels are making sure "the supply is so high" for fentanyl. "It's overwhelming ... the ease and access."

