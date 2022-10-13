Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Dems 'Terribly Hypocritical' About Migrant Crisis

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., says that Democrat politicians along the East Coast, such as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, should be embarrassed about demanding government resources to combat the illegal immigrants who've been sent to their large areas — while ignoring the real chaos taking place at the United States-Mexico border.

Begging for help makes Hochul and Adams "terribly hypocritical" about New York's "sanctuary" status, Biggs told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

From Biggs' perspective, the small-town border hospitals in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona are "eating millions and millions of dollars" every year for treating migrants who cannot afford medical care.

A busload or two of migrants go to New York, and the politicians "start freaking out," reasoned Biggs. However, if a small border city with limited resources incurs an influx of 10,000 illegal crossings every day, the Arizona congressman says no one from the Democratic Party utters a word about the crisis.

"It's outrageous [the Democrats] would say, 'Give us help, federal government,'" says Biggs, the co-chair of the Border Security Caucus. "Instead, [the leaders] need to stop the onslaught of 5 million people entering this country illegally" during President Joe Biden's tenure of nearly 21 months.

Biggs' interview took place on the heels of a Newsmax report chronicling more dangerous migrant crossings at the southern border, where sex and human trafficking have become round-the-clock worries for Border Patrol officers.

It also prompted Biggs to interject, "That is nothing new. That is an everyday, 24/7 occurrence on our southern border," while estimating that migrants from 160 different countries have crossed the border during the Biden administration.

And of that grouping, Biggs says it's full of terrorists, drug lords, cartel members, and human and sex traffickers.

The border chaos "is an absolute travesty," says Biggs, and it's all "thanks to the [open-border] policies of President Joe Biden" ... along with Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Biden's "border czar," Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The bottom line is this: We have no control of the border — the cartels control the border," laments Biggs. "And [President] Biden does not have the authority to give [the Venezuelans] special passes to get into" America.

"And when Republicans take over the House majority [after the November midterms], they'll bring [Biden] back under check," says Biggs.

