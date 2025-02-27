US Launches 'End DEI' Portal for Public Complaints About Diversity in Schools

The U.S. Education Department said on Thursday it launched a portal called "End DEI" where the public can complain about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in publicly funded K-12 schools.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The administration of Republican President Donald Trump has attempted to dismantle DEI initiatives since taking office on Jan. 20. Trump has issued executive orders targeting DEI in the federal government and private sector.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration warned of cuts in federal funding for academic institutions and universities if they continued with DEI programs.

A two-week deadline for educational institutions to end DEI practices outlined in that February 14 letter nears its end. A teachers union sued the Trump administration over that letter.

KEY QUOTES

"The U.S. Department of Education launched EndDEI.Ed.Gov, a public portal for parents, students, teachers, and the broader community to submit reports of discrimination based on race or sex in publicly-funded K-12 schools," the department said.

"The secure portal allows parents to provide an email address, the name of the student's school or school district, and details of the concerning practices. The Department of Education will use submissions as a guide to identify potential areas for investigation."

CONTEXT

Rights advocates say DEI programs help uplift marginalized communities by addressing historic inequities. Trump and his allies call the programs anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men.

DEI programs have been part of workplace efforts to ensure fairer representation for groups seen as historically marginalized, such as African Americans, LGBTQ+ community members, women, disabled people and other ethnic minorities in the United States.

DEI efforts picked up pace, including in the private sector, in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.