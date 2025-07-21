WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | hotels | hiring | background checks | immigration

US Hotels Boost Background Checks as Migrant Scrutiny Grows

Monday, 21 July 2025 07:06 AM EDT

U.S. hotel hiring managers ordered more background checks in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 amid growing scrutiny of foreign-born workers in the hospitality industry, according to a leading human resources and recruitment management company.

In June, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was reversing guidance issued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels, and restaurants. President Donald Trump has sought to end temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the United States and vowed to deport millions of undocumented people in the country.

Hotel hiring managers requested 36% more background checks from January to June 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to Hireology, which tracks hiring and employment trends across a thousand U.S. hotel properties.

"Companies are certainly far more cognizant of that than they've ever been, and they don't want to be caught up in or be accused of lax hiring practices when it comes to verification of immigration status," said Patrick Scholes, Truist hotel equity analyst.

At least one-third of workers employed or supported by the U.S. travel industry are immigrants, according to the U.S. Travel Association. In 2024, hotels directly employed more than 2.15 million people, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Total hires across 1,000 hotels increased 22% to over 8,000 workers. Increases in the most in-demand roles such as front desk associates, housekeepers and cooks were flat or grew slightly year-over-year.

About 34% of housekeepers and 24% of cooks are foreign-born, according to 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Tourism Economics. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. hotel hiring managers ordered more background checks in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 amid growing scrutiny of foreign-born workers in the hospitality industry...
us, hotels, hiring, background checks, immigration
273
2025-06-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 07:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved