GOP Bill Allows Only American Flag Flown Over US Embassies and Consulates

The U.S. Embassy in Russia on Novinsky Boulevard. (Sipa via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 January 2023 06:31 PM EST

A proposed Republican House bill would prohibit any flags, other than the American flag, from being flown over United States' embassies and consulates.

Introduced Monday by South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, the Old Glory Only Act would prohibit any flag other than the American flag to be flown over U.S. embassies and consulates after Democratic President Joe Biden allowed other flags representing the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter movements to be flown.

"Our beautiful flag, Old Glory, should be the only flag flying and representing our country over our diplomatic and consular posts worldwide," Duncan said in a press release announcing the bill's introduction in the House Monday. "The American flag is a beacon of liberty, and no other flag or symbol better portrays our shared values than the Stars and Stripes. It is important to ensure that Old Glory only is flown at American embassies to represent our ideals abroad."

The bill was one of 10 Duncan introduced in that chamber after the new Republican majority took control, and is the same as one he attempted to pass in 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized U.S. embassies to fly gay pride flags in April 2021, prior to May 17, which is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, and to continue displaying the flag through the end of the month, the New York Times reported at the time.

About a month later, another cable authorized flying Black Lives Matter flags at facilities around the globe in May 2021, Foreign Policy reported at the time.

According to the report, a cable from the State Department at the time gave the chiefs of missions, who lead the facilities, a "blanket written authorization" to display the flags if it was "appropriate in light of local conditions," and was an "authorization, not a requirement."

One diplomat told the news outlet that the move was "a positive signal and a historic step in the right direction."

A proposed Republican House bill would prohibit any flags other than the American flag from being flown over United States embassies and consulates.
us flag, jeff duncan, gop, congress, republicans
2023-31-11
