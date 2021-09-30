Trump: Dems' CR 'Snuck' in 'Unlimited Money' for Afghans; Oppose It

In a scathing rebuke Thursday, former President Donald Trump noted he "just found" language "snuck" into the Democrats' Continuing Resolution that provides "unlimited money to random, unscreened, unvetted Afghan nationals," including any who "used to live there."

Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC: "Snuck into the government funding bill, or CR, the Democrats are trying to pass, and just found, is unlimited money to random, unscreened, unvetted Afghan nationals. Republicans can't let this happen. This is a further insult after Biden's humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, that needlessly killed 13 Americans."

The CR is Congress' attempt to avoid a government shutdown before Oct. 1 amid a failure to pass a 2022 budget to fund the government. The vote is to come later Thursday and Liz Harrington echoed Trump's alarm via Twitter on giving "unlimited welfare to Afghan nationals," calling it "a slap in the face after Biden's humiliating withdrawal that left Americans behind."

Trump's statement continued:

"This is not a 'clean' government funding bill. It's a major immigration rewrite that allows Biden to bring anyone he wants from Afghanistan for the next year — no vetting, no screening, no security — and fly them to your community with free welfare and government-issued IDs. We've already seen some of the horrible assaults and sex crimes that have taken place. But these terrible assaults will just be the tip of the iceberg of what's coming if this isn't shut down."

Trump added outrage that the CR funding even applies to Afghan nationals who "used to live there," pinning blame squarely on President Joe Biden, embattled Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "incompetent radical" Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, concluding his statement:

"The CR even covers people who don't live in Afghanistan and haven't in many years, as long as they used to live there. So Biden and Blinken can load up planes of former Afghans from Pakistan or elsewhere without any limits, checks or even a lawful visa or refugee status. The only 'rule' is that Mayorkas — an incompetent radical — give them a green light. This bill must be opposed!"

Republicans in Congress have frequently pointed to Blinken running the "noncombatant evacuation" phase of the Afghanistan withdrawal and DHS's Mayorkas as the orchestrator of the migration crisis at the southern border.