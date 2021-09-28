Trump Seeks 'Commission on Disastrous Withdrawal From Afghanistan'

After three Biden administration military leaders testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump joined members in calling for an independent commission to investigate what he called the "disastrous withdrawal" of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Tuesday night:

"Rather than the political Jan. 6 Unselect Committee of Radical Left Democrats and Democrat wannabes (Warmonger Liz Cheney and Cryin' Adam Kinzinger), Congress should set up a 'Commission on the Disastrous Withdrawal From Afghanistan,' to figure out what went wrong, why so many of our warriors were killed, and why so much money (85 billion dollars), in the form of weapons and military equipment, was left behind for the Taliban to use — and to sell to other countries."

Trump has called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 Select Committee an extension of the ongoing "witch hunt" against his administration and backers, rebuking it as an "unselect committee" because she rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's Republican representatives on the committee because they supported the former president.

Trump said that Democrats need to start to investigate this administration, particularly with the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a late-August suicide bombing by ISIS-K outside the airport gate controlled by the Taliban in Kabul.

"This is, without question, something that needs to be investigated further," Trump's statement concluded. "Thirteen dead American heroes, billions of dollars of equipment, and hundreds of Americans still left behind in Afghanistan with the Taliban!"

Tuesday's hearing featured Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie. Those three leaders are to appear before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.