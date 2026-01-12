Report: UnitedHealth Used Aggressive Tactics to Boost Medicare Payments

Health ⁠insurer UnitedHealth Group used aggressive tactics to gather diagnoses that can boost Medicare Advantage payments, the Wall ⁠Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a U.S. ​Senate committee investigating the company's practices.

Shares of the company were down ⁠1.4% to $339.42 in premarket trading.

The Senate report makes no ⁠formal recommendations ​and ⁠does not accuse UnitedHealth of wrongdoing, the Journal reported.

The company did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a Reuters request for comment.