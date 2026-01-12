Report: UnitedHealth Used Aggressive Tactics to Boost Medicare Payments

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group used aggressive tactics to gather diagnoses that can boost Medicare Advantage payments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a U.S. Senate committee investigating the company's practices.
Shares of the company were down 1.4% to $339.42 in premarket trading.
The Senate report makes no formal recommendations and does not accuse UnitedHealth of wrongdoing, the Journal reported.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.