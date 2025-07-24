WATCH TV LIVE

UnitedHealth Complying With DOJ Criminal, Civil Requests

Thursday, 24 July 2025 08:50 AM EDT

UnitedHealth has begun complying with formal criminal and civil requests from the U.S. Department of Justice after media reports about investigations into its participation in the Medicare program, according to a filing.

The company said it has full confidence in its practices and is committed to working cooperatively with the DOJ throughout this process, according to the filing dated July 23.

Medicare is a U.S. government program covering medical costs for individuals aged 65 or older as well as those with disabilities.

The Wall Street Journal has published a series of reports stating that the DOJ is investigating UnitedHealth's Medicare business.

Shares of the healthcare conglomerate fell 3.2% at $283.5 in premarket trading. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


