New Policy Bans Romance, Sex Between US Govt Staff, Chinese

The federal government has reportedly banned U.S. government personnel stationed in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

Citing four people with direct knowledge of the policy, The Associated Press reported that the directive was put in place in January by departing U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns.

The prohibition extends to family members of government staffers and contractors with security clearances.

It isn't unheard of for American diplomats abroad to date and even marry citizens of the countries they're posted in.

Last summer, a more limited version of the policy banned U.S. personnel in China from engaging in "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens working as guards and in other support roles at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Wuhan, and Hong Kong.

However, days before President Donald Trump took office Burns expanded the prohibition on such relationships to include all Chinese citizens in China.

Two of the AP's sources told the outlet that the new policy was first discussed after members of Congress contacted Burns last summer to express concern that the more limited version of the policy did not go far enough.

American personnel with pre-existing relationships with Chinese citizens can apply for exemptions, but must end the relationship or resign from their position if the exemption is denied. The AP's sources said that anyone who violates the policy will be required to leave China immediately.

Although U.S. personnel in China had been notified of the policy in January, it had not been made public.

The State Department declined to comment on internal matters.

Using attractive men and women, or honeypots, to obtain state secrets has long been a tactic of intelligence agencies around the world.

In 1987, the federal government barred U.S. personnel stationed in the Soviet bloc and China from forming friendships, dating, or having sex with local citizens after a Marine was seduced by a Soviet spy in Moscow.

Those restrictions were reportedly loosened after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

American personnel in China were previously required to report intimate contact with Chinese citizens to their supervisors, but sexual or romantic relationships were not explicitly banned.

According to U.S. diplomats and intelligence experts, China continues to employ the use of honeypots to gain access to sensitive information.