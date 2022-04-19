Report: Democratic Party Set to Ban Consultants From Anti-union Activities

The Democratic Party will soon prohibit its consultants from engaging in anti-union activities, after a Politico report unearthed a potential conflict of interest between Amazon and a party pollster.

Last month, Global Strategy Group, a New York-based Democratic pollster, reportedly contributed to Amazon's efforts of minimizing unionization at its Staten Island facilities.

According to CNBC, GSG produced videos and distributed anti-union flyers on Amazon's behalf; and Global Strategy representatives attended some of Amazon's "captive audience meetings," where bosses offered anti-union presentations while employees were on the clock.

Previously, Global Strategy Group had cachet on Capitol Hill and within Democrat political circles, according to CNBC.

Its high-profile roster of clients includes Facebook and Google. Also, GSG reportedly served as a polling partner for a pro-Biden super PAC, ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"We have resigned that work [with Amazon], and we are deeply sorry," said Tanya Meck, a partner and managing director at GSG, in a statement.

After learning of CNBC's report, prominent union groups, such as the American Federation of Teachers and the Service Employees International Union, expressed disappointment to the Democratic Party, while promising to never again associate with Global Strategy Group.

According to Politico, all future contracts between consultants and the party political committee would include an addendum precluding consultants — or any subsidiaries and affiliates — from partaking in activities, such as union-busting, aiding an employer in a labor dispute, or lobbying against union-backed legislation.

The addendum would require consultants to certify they're not in any other business relationship that would "persuade employees or workers to not form or join a union or otherwise discourage employees or workers from unionizing, or to aid a client (other than a union or labor organization) in a labor dispute."

Additionally, the consultants would not be allowed to "assist clients to advance legislation, ballot measures or other public policies that are opposed by the labor movement or to defeat legislation, ballot measure or other public policies that are supported by the labor movement."

The second provision, according to Politico could be a vital concern at the state level, since ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft are pushing for more regulations with their fleet of contract-based drivers.

Moving forward, the parties who don't report anti-union conflicts of interest in a timely manner would be subject to "immediate" termination, according to the Politico report.