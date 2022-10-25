N.C. Dem Campaign Union Battles for Pay in Midterms' Final Weeks

The union for the North Carolina Democratic Party staff members has reached an impasse in negotiations with the party just two weeks before the midterm elections that appears to threaten efforts to mount an effective close to the campaign, The Western Journal reported Tuesday.

A Twitter account named for the North Carolina Democratic Party Field Staff Union, which is apparently run by them, has posted a five-tweet thread.

"We will not accept this dramatic cut in our compensation, and we will not accept a contract without fair pay," one post read.

That message was followed by an even more menacing tweet that appeared to offer a threat: "@NCDemParty remember: this campaign cannot run without us. We deserve a fair contract."

The Western Journal reached out to both sides for comment but did not receive a response and could not verify the NCDP Field Staff Union Twitter account is authorized to speak on behalf of the union, although it does appear to do so.

In January, state Democratic Party staff members voted to unionize, and in August the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ratified its first collective bargaining agreement with the new union.

DCCC Union spokesman Reed Elman Wexham told Axios at the time: "We hope this contract will serve as a model to the Democratic ecosystem for what is possible."

But the prediction of two Republican strategists has apparently turned out to be more accurate.

Veteran GOP strategist Brian Walsh told Axios that campaigns unionizing is "likely going to cause them to spend more on staffing and operational expenses, and [cause] internal delays due to negotiations."

Republican National Committee senior adviser Richard Walters mocked the move at the time, saying, "We applaud the DCCC rendering themselves even more useless."

Axios summed up the concerns by writing: "Campaigns are all about working long hours for low pay. In a candid conversation, most Democratic operatives would tell you they're pro-union, but they'd question the efficacy of it for a campaign."