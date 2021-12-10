Dems Quiet After Kellogg's Announces Permanent Replacement of Union Workers

House and Senate Democrats have been quiet as Kellogg's is set to permanently replace 1,400 union workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5, Breitbart reported on Friday.

A representative of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers' International Union (BCTGM) alleged that Kellogg's ''continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades'' two months ago.

BCTGM President Anthony Shelton announced this week that union members voted against the latest labor contract offered by Kellogg's, which limited workers' mobility to move up from the company's lower-wage level to its legacy-wage level.

''The members have spoken. The strike continues,'' Shelton said in a statement. ''The BCTGM is grateful for the outpouring of fraternal support we received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg's. Solidarity is critical to this fight.''

Kellogg's executives responded to the vote by announcing a plan to permanently replace striking union workers, some of whom could be foreign visa workers.

''While certainly not the result we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity,'' Kellogg North America President Chris Hood said in a statement.

President Joe Biden commented on Friday about Kellogg's plans, stating on Twitter that he is ''deeply troubled'' about the company's decision and would ''support legislation'' to ban the practice.

Congressional Democrats have not been as vocal.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation associated with the company has been financially involved in left-wing advocacy for years. According to Breitbart, the foundation has provided funding for the Center for American Progress, Black Lives Matter, the Open Society Foundations and GLAAD.

Hundreds of congressional Democrats signed on as sponsors and co-sponsors to the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act in February, which claims to boost union membership and strengthen the power that private sector unions have in negotiations.

When asked by Breitbart if the PRO legislation would protect union workers against the Kellogg's decision, no Democratic lawmakers responded.