Tags: ukraine | weapons | nato | russia | kyiv | trump

Sources: Trump Admin Clears First Ukraine Arms Aid Paid for by Allies

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 02:05 PM EDT

The Trump administration's first U.S. weapons aid packages for Ukraine have been approved and could soon ship as Washington resumes sending arms to Kyiv — this time under a new financial agreement with allies, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

This is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the U.S. and allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from U.S. stocks using funds from NATO countries.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has approved as many as two $500 million shipments under the new mechanism called the Priority Ukraine Requirements List, known under the acronym PURL, the sources said.

Politics
2025-05-16
