Trump Warns 'Interesting Times Ahead': Let Ukraine 'Fight Back'

Less than a week after a meeting where body language experts noticed a drastic change in President Donald Trump, his evolving public positions on Ukraine security and approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression appear to be toughening, too.

"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader's country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense."

"There is no chance of winning!"

He added, "It is like that with Ukraine and Russia."

Trump has attempted to make peace between Russia and Ukraine, but after smiling and greeting Putin on a red carpet before a stone-faced Trump announced "no deal" on a long-sought ceasefire in Ukraine — even to the warning of "severe consequences" — Trump has made what appears to be a significant statement in supporting Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil.

Trump's post comes after Russian officials are balking at claims it has agreed to unconditional support of Ukraine security guarantees as a NATO subset of nations have a "coalition of the willing" ready to put troops in Ukraine to defend the front lines against Russian aggression.

What remains unrelenting is pointing the finger of blame for Putin's war in Ukraine directly at former President Joe Biden, who Trump called "crooked and grossly incompetent."

"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine fight back, only defend," Trump's statement continued. "How did that work out?

"Regardless, this is a war that would have never happened if I were president – ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!! President DJT."

Following that post, Trump provided historical context of the United States standing up to Moscow with a Truth Social post composed of a black-and-white photo of him sticking his finger into the chest of Putin and one of President Richard Nixon sticking his finger into the chest of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Elliott Erwitt's 1959 "Kitchen Debate" photograph, showing Nixon jabbing a finger at Khrushchev, became an enduring Cold War symbol of America standing firm against Moscow. Taken at the American National Exhibition in Moscow, the impromptu exchange over communism and capitalism played out in a model kitchen — giving the confrontation its name.

While the single frame conveyed confrontation, contact sheets show the broader debate was animated but often friendly, a reminder of how diplomacy can double as performance — much like the Trump-Putin summit last Friday in Alaska.