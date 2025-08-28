Trump Announces $825M Arms Sale to Ukraine

The Trump administration has approved a $825 million arms sale to Ukraine that will include extended-range missiles and related equipment to boost its defensive capabilities as U.S. efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia appear stalled.

The State Department announced Thursday that it had notified Congress of the sale of extended-range attack munition missiles and navigation systems for Ukraine. The sale will cover 3,350 ERAM missiles, 3,350 GPS units, along with components, spare parts and other accessories, as well as training and technical support.

It said Ukraine would use funding from NATO allies Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway in addition to U.S. foreign military financing to pay for the equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the department said in a statement.

The sale was announced as Russia continues to step up attacks on Ukraine even after President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month to press for a negotiated settlement to the three-year-old conflict.

Russia launched one of its most devastating assaults on Ukraine in recent months on Thursday, when waves of missiles and drones struck Kyiv, killing at least 21 people, including four children, and wounding nearly 50 more, according to multiple news reports.

The massive barrage, which involved more than 600 projectiles, tore through all 10 districts of the capital, leaving residential buildings, EU diplomatic offices, and cultural institutions such as the British Council damaged.

While Moscow claimed it had targeted military-industrial sites, the strikes hit civilian areas and drew sharp condemnation from European leaders, who summoned Russian envoys in protest. The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting in response, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stronger international sanctions, warning that the world’s muted response was enabling further Russian aggression.

The U.S. in July announced two other proposed weapons sales to Ukraine. One worth $322 million to enhance its air defense capabilities and provide armored combat vehicles and another worth $330 million for air defense systems as well as the maintenance, repair and overhaul of self-propelled artillery vehicles.

