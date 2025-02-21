US Proposes Rival UN Action on Ukraine, Pitting It Against Europe

The United States has proposed a draft United Nations resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move that pits Washington against an effort by Kyiv and European allies to have their own text adopted by the General Assembly.

The move follows the launch of President Donald Trump's bid to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, which has sparked a rift with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raised concerns among European allies that Kyiv and Europe could be cut out of any peace talks.

The brief three-paragraph U.S. draft resolution, seen by Reuters, mourns the loss of life during the "Russia-Ukraine conflict" and reiterates "that the principal purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes."

It also "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia." It was not immediately clear when Washington hoped to put the draft resolution to a vote.

The 193-member General Assembly is already set to meet on Monday to vote on the text drafted by Ukraine and the European Union, which calls for de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and peaceful resolution in line with the founding U.N. Charter and international law.

Ukraine and the EU have been negotiating with U.N. member states for the past month. General Assembly resolutions are not binding but carry political weight, reflecting a global view on the war. No country holds a veto in the assembly.

The Ukrainian and EU text, seen by Reuters, "reiterates the urgent need to end the war this year, and to redouble diplomatic efforts to reduce the risks of further escalation and achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The language in that resolution appears slightly toned down from previous action by the General Assembly. It takes a less direct approach in its criticism of Russia by simply referencing "the aggression."

This compares to a resolution adopted shortly after the war began - with 141 votes in favor - that deplored "in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation."

The Ukrainian and EU text asserts the need for the implementation of previous U.N. resolutions that demanded Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, and insisted that Moscow halt hostilities.

The General Assembly adopted six resolutions on the conflict in its first year, denouncing Moscow and demanding Russia withdraw all its troops. A resolution in October 2022, which condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four regions in Ukraine, won the greatest support with 143 states voting yes.