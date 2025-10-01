US to Give Ukraine Intel for Long-Range Strikes in Russia: WSJ

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing officials, as it weighs whether to send Kyiv weapons that could put more targets within range.

U.S. officials are asking NATO allies to provide similar support, the newspaper said.

According to U.S. officials cited by the newspaper, approval to provide additional intelligence came shortly before President Donald Trump posted on social media last week suggesting that Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia, in a sudden and striking shift in Ukraine's favor.

"After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social last Tuesday, shortly after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reuters could not immediately verify Wednesday's Wall Street Journal report.