Analysts: Ukraine May Buckle Without US Aid Within 4 Months

Analysts say Ukraine's forces could start buckling without U.S. weapons in as little as four months, reports The New York Times.

The U.S. has sent $67 billion in military aid to Ukraine but has appropriated $180 billion. Europe, meanwhile, has sent $65 billion to Ukraine.

The U.S. had also committed to delivering as much as $11 billion in weapons and equipment to Ukraine this year.

President Donald Trump on Monday suspended delivery of all U.S. military aid to Ukraine days after he and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed at the White House, though White House national security adviser Mike Waltz on Wednesday said Trump would consider restoring aid if peace talks are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken.

Without U.S. aid, "Ukraine definitely has a safety margin of about six months … but it will be much more difficult, of course," one Ukrainian lawmaker, Fedir Venislavskyi, told the news agency RBC-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Mark Cancian, a former White House weapons strategist, told the Times that number is optimistic.

"Certainly, by the four-month time period, their forces would start to buckle because they just wouldn't have enough munitions and equipment to replace what they've lost," said Cancian, one of the authors of the Center for Strategic and International Studies report.

Cancian predicted that Kyiv would be forced to accept a ceasefire agreement with Russia without U.S. aid.

David Shimer, the National Security Council's director for Eastern Europe and Ukraine during the Biden administration, told the Times halting security assistance to Ukraine "will only make it more challenging for Ukraine to reach a just and lasting end to this war."

"It will reduce Ukraine's leverage, weaken the Ukrainian military and, therefore, undermine Ukraine's negotiating position with Russia," he said.

"The United States should be focused on strengthening, not weakening, Ukraine's hand ahead of a negotiation."