Zelenskyy Thanks America After Contentious WH Visit

Following a heated exchange with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said "thank you."

"Thank you, America, thank you for your support," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "Thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Earlier, Trump and Vance called Zelenskyy disrespectful during their White House meeting Friday over bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said, while talking over Zelenskyy. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have."

Zelenskyy stirred Trump's responses by insisting that promises of peace from Vladimir Putin can't be trusted, noting the Russian leader's history of broken promises. Trump said Putin hasn't broken agreements with him.

"You've got to be more thankful," Trump told Zelenskyy.

"Have you said 'thank you' once?" Vance later interjected.

A planned joint press conference was called off following the contentious exchange.

Information from Newsmax wire services was used in this report.