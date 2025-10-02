Putin Warns US of Escalation Risk If It Gives Ukraine Tomahawk Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a decision by the United States to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would trigger a major new escalation with Washington, but would not change the situation on the battlefield.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Washington was considering a Ukrainian request for Tomahawks.

Asked what the supply of Tomahawks would mean, Putin said it would be dangerous as the cruise missiles were powerful and posed a threat.

"It is impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"This will mean a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States."

Putin said Tomahawks could harm Russia, but that it would simply shoot them down and improve its own air defense.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the United States would provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia, as it weighed whether to send Kyiv missiles that could be used in such strikes.