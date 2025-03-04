Ukraine-US Minerals Deal Not Enough of a Security Backstop, Says UK PM Starmer

A prospective minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine is not enough on its own to act as a security guarantee that would ensure Russia sticks to the terms of any peace deal in the Ukraine war, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"The mineral deal is not enough on its own," Keir Starmer told parliament on Monday.

The U.S. is pushing for access to rare-earth minerals in Ukraine, as repayment for billions of dollars in military aid. Ukraine has pressed for a U.S. security guarantee, should Russian President Vladimir Putin renege on a peace deal. President Donald Trump's administration has characterized a minerals deal, giving America a financial interest, as a security guarantee.

Newsmax contributed to this report.