WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | minerals

Ukraine-US Minerals Deal Not Enough of a Security Backstop, Says UK PM Starmer

Ukraine-US Minerals Deal Not Enough of a Security Backstop, Says UK PM Starmer
(Getty)

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 04:00 PM EST

A prospective minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine is not enough on its own to act as a security guarantee that would ensure Russia sticks to the terms of any peace deal in the Ukraine war, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"The mineral deal is not enough on its own," Keir Starmer told parliament on Monday.

The U.S. is pushing for access to rare-earth minerals in Ukraine, as repayment for billions of dollars in military aid. Ukraine has pressed for a U.S. security guarantee, should Russian President Vladimir Putin renege on a peace deal. President Donald Trump's administration has characterized a minerals deal, giving America a financial interest, as a security guarantee.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A prospective minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine is not enough on its own to act as a security guarantee that would ensure Russia sticks to the terms of any peace deal in the Ukraine war, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said."The mineral deal is not...
ukraine, minerals
120
2025-00-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved