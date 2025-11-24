US Pressed Ukraine to Accept Deal at Geneva Talks, Official Says

The United States pressed Ukraine to accept its proposals to end the war with Russia during talks in Geneva on Sunday, a senior official told AFP, despite Kyiv concerns that the plan conceded too much to Moscow.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington did not directly threaten to cut off aid if Kyiv rejected its proposals, but that Ukraine understood this was a distinct possibility.

The U.S. plan, originally made up of 28 points, would see Ukraine effectively cede its eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions to Russia and slash the size of its army -- demands that Kyiv has decried as unacceptable.

Ukrainian, U.S. and European officials met in Switzerland on Sunday to draft an "updated" version of the plan, but the Kremlin said Monday that it would not accept European amendments.

Although U.S. pressure on Ukraine eased during the meeting in Geneva, "overall pressure" remained, a senior official briefed on the talks said.

The source said they did not understand why Washington was hurrying towards a deal, but that "everyone" was for an end to the war if there was a real opportunity to do so.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

Tens of thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed since the invasion began, while millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes.

- 'Critical moment' -

U.S. President Donald Trump initially gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday to respond to the first version of the plan.

But German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threw doubt on Trump's deadline, saying at an EU-Africa summit in Angola that discussions would be a "lengthy, long-lasting process".

A new version of a draft worked on in Geneva has not been published but all sides agreed that any deal must "uphold Ukraine's sovereignty."

Countries supporting Kyiv -- part of the "coalition of the willing" -- are due to hold a video call Tuesday following the Geneva talks.

Zelenskyy said Monday his country was at a "critical moment", after last week warning Ukraine risked losing either its "dignity" or Washington as an ally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had welcomed the original U.S. plan, saying it could be a basis for a deal.

But in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, residents balked at the idea of ceding land to Russia.

"We cannot give up any territory. What did our soldiers give their lives for? How will we look their families in the eye?" asked Tetiana, a worker at a local metal firm.

"I understand that it is very difficult for our boys, but give them an inch and they will take a mile."

As talks continued, the war ground on.

A Russian strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv late Sunday killed four people, local officials said.

- Trump optimistic -

In Washington, Trump appeared hopeful of a breakthrough.

"Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening," Trump said on social media.

In Geneva on Sunday, the Ukrainian delegation said a new draft of the plan "already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities".

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "tremendous" progress had been made at the talks.

"I honestly believe we'll get there," Rubio said, adding: "Obviously, the Russians get a vote."

Moscow has captured and occupies large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine, since it invaded claiming to have annexed five Ukrainian regions, including Crimea which it seized in 2014.

The Kremlin is seeking recognition of the territories it occupies and wants Kyiv to pull out of the part of the Donetsk region that remains under its control -- demands deemed unacceptable by Ukraine.