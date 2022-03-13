Former NY Gov. Pataki Slams Biden for Vetoing MiG Transfers to Ukraine

Former New York Governor George Pataki slammed President Joe Biden Sunday for vetoing MiG transfers from Poland to Ukrainian pilots.

"We just need to do more to help the people of Ukraine," Pataki told "The Cats Roundtable" host John Catsimatidis, who is currently on a humanitarian mission in Ukraine and reporting from a refugee center there.

Pataki also blasted the Biden administration for not allowing transfers of MiG fighter planes from Poland to the Ukrainian pilots.

"Every single Ukrainian refugee we talk to when we ask what do you want most, they say, 'Close the sky' — which is their way of saying they need to stop the Russians from being able to drop bombs on their homes and all over the country. It is so disappointing that Biden vetoed the MIG transfers from Poland to the Ukrainian pilots. Hopefully they will reconsider that so the Ukrainians can do more to help themselves," Pataki said.

Pataki also complimented the Ukrainian people, saying that "it’s just incredible to see the spirit of the Ukrainian people…It’s inspiring to see their strengths. But it’s very sad to see so many people who are totally displaced and unable to go home and not knowing what their husbands are doing today or if they’ll come back tomorrow."