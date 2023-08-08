Perdue: Restore Peace in Ukraine, But Not at Freedom's Expense

This month marks a year and a half since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began (in 2022).

Unfortunately there is still no end in sight. U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent order to share evidence of Russian war crimes with the international court is the latest revelation into just how commonplace these atrocities have been — and continue to be — and underscores the world’s commitment to restoring peace in Ukraine and seeking justice for their people.

However, Ukraine and Western allied nations must be strategic in their approach: pulling out too abruptly may undo much of the progress Ukraine has made in defending their peoples’ lives — and their country’s existence.

On my recent visit to Ukraine, I had the privilege of speaking with Nataliya Gumenyuk, a Ukrainian who, like many, has close personal contact with victims of Russian war crimes. She has come to wish that people in the West could understand the restriction and danger embedded in Russian-occupied life.

Prior to the war, if someone were a journalist, a Baptist, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or taught the Ukrainian language, there was a risk of being detained or beaten.

But today, simply being a Ukrainian citizen carries an enormous risk — and people are disappearing.

For instance, in Enerhodar, a Russian occupied city home to the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant, countless victims have been detained, beaten, vanished, or forced to pay ransom. Punishments seem arbitrary and without cause.

The fear is constant.

As Americans, we sometimes take our liberties for granted.

Before the Russian occupation, Gumenyuk was accustomed to a similar sense of freedom, which meant she could say what she wanted, practice her religion, express political opinions and comfortably interact with the police. However, under Russian occupation, she says, "all these things are forbidden and can land me in jail."

By asking Ukraine to surrender now, we risk making this repression of freedom permanent. For them, Gumenyuk says, "occupation isn’t peace — it’s just war in a different form."

The Russian occupation is more than restrictive, it’s criminal.

In April, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin testified that authorities had registered nearly 80,000 Russian war crimes — such as murder, torture, conflict-related sexual violence and looting – since February 2023.

In addition, more than 1.6 million Ukrainians have been deported or forcibly displaced, including nearly 20,000 children.

Just last month, Dzmitry Shautsou, chief of the Belarusian branch of the Red Cross, admitted that the organization was involved in relocating Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas to Belarus — even though the forcible deportation of civilians is considered a war crime in international humanitarian law.

As an American journalist, I know I am privileged to have spoken to Ukrainians like Gumenyuk firsthand to help her amplify her story.

I also couldn’t shake the feeling that what we as journalists and humanitarians do is necessary, especially as the most vulnerable are increasingly silenced in Ukraine and elsewhere around the world.

This writer is not alone.

Initiatives such as Ukraine’s Reckoning Project unify journalists with the mission to combine the power of storytelling and legal accountability to fight for justice, safeguard rights and restore the truth in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We need more journalists and everyday citizens to support these efforts in whatever way they can — be it volunteering, donating or simply sharing these stories to help the truth come to light.

Citizens around the world, and in Ukraine especially, want to see peace restored to their region. But the harsh realities Ukrainians face under Russian occupation is clear. Putin has created a climate of fear, repression and ongoing war crimes.

If the Russians stop fighting, the war will be over. If the Ukrainians stop fighting, or lose Western support, Ukraine will cease to exist.

We in the West cannot let our haste for ending the war do more harm to the Ukrainian people than good.

This war must end soon — but it must end strategically, and with an eye toward what will unfold afterwards.

As Gumenyuk warns, peace that allows Russia to continue occupying Ukrainian territory isn’t peace: it’s war under a different name.

Mitzi Perdue, is the wife of the late Frank Perdue (former CEO of Perdue Farms) and a humanitarian. She is a Harvard graduate, a writer, speaker, and author of the award-winning biography of "Relentless, the story of Mark Victor Hansen," the Chicken Soup for the Soul co-author.