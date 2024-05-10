WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | aid | us

US Announcing New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine

US Announcing New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a rifle salute during a ceremony at the site of the former Stalag 328 camp in Lviv on May 8, 2024, to mark the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, and the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazism and the end of the World War II in Europe.  (YURIY DYACHYSHYN /AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 10 May 2024 10:41 AM EDT

The United States is preparing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, as the U.S. returns to a regular pace of supplying weapons to Ukraine following the passage of a $95 billion bill, a U.S. official told Reuters Friday.

The Ukraine aid package includes artillery, munitions for NASAMS air defenses, anti-tank munitions, armored vehicles and small arms that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The United States is preparing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, as the U.S. returns to a regular pace of supplying weapons to Ukraine following the passage of a $95 billion bill, a U.S. official told Reuters Friday.The Ukraine aid package includes artillery,...
ukraine, aid, us
76
2024-41-10
Friday, 10 May 2024 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved