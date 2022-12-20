Ukraine Aid of $44.9B Included in Omnibus Bill

The omnibus spending bill being negotiated in Congress includes $44.9 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.

A $1.7 trillion government funding bill was unveiled Monday, as lawmakers scrambled to pass the measure, which includes record military spending, before temporary funding runs out at the week's end.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

Politico reported Sunday that Biden administration officials have leaned on lawmakers to pass more Ukraine funding in the omnibus bill.

The White House wants to make sure Ukraine has the assistance it needs to survive the winter, Politico said

Russian attacks on Ukraine's electrical grid has left millions of Ukrainians without heat or light.

"We want to make sure that they’re able to defend themselves and take on what is purely the ugliest aggression that’s occurred since World War II on a massive scale, on the part of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, within Ukraine," President Joe Biden said recently, Politico reported. "And there’s so much at stake."

